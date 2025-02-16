Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VONG opened at $107.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.53. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $107.96.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

