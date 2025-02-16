Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $91.39 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $77.35 and a 52-week high of $99.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
