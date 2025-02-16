Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $91.39 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $77.35 and a 52-week high of $99.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.