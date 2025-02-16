Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,960 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIQ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,735 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.