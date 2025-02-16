Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 241,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in ONEOK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in ONEOK by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 9.3% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $97.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $118.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 86.19%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

