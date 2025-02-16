Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 1,562 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $23.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

