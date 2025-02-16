Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 3,032 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.0674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

