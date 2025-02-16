Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 407 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in GSK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in GSK by 90.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in GSK by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSK. Guggenheim downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

NYSE GSK opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.3932 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 93.08%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

