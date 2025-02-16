Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 4,732 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 68,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHA stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

