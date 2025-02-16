Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 972 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $114,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares in the company, valued at $10,536,332.10. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $317,644 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $83.85 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

