Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 11,339 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BRX. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.48%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.