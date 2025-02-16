Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 11,339 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on BRX. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $30.67.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.48%.
Brixmor Property Group Company Profile
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
