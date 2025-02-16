Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 8,867 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $53.88 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

