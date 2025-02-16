Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $2,749,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Roblox by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 19,525 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $1,287,478.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 339,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,367,243.64. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $8,451,632.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,136.05. This represents a 55.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,287,014 shares of company stock worth $76,969,089. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 795.19% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

