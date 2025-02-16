Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $43.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 121.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

