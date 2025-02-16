Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 152 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 709,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,243,000 after buying an additional 93,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $71.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at $966,831.65. This trade represents a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,270 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

