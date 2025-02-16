Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 2,665 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.12.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $33,150,685.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,868,240.23. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,109 shares of company stock worth $92,652,468 over the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $262.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.10 and a fifty-two week high of $277.08. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

