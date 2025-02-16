Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 385 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,251 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Cedrus LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 156,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $37.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $176.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

