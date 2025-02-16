Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 7,451 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Shares of F stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

