Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 93 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $437.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.20 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.