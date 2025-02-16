Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 9,724 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

