Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $279,000 Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWI. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.
Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.
