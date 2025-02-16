Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $279,000 Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWI. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.