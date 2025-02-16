Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1,255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

PSCI stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.44 and a 200-day moving average of $134.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.14 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

