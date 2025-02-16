Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $245,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IHI opened at $64.35 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.