Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GMED. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

NYSE GMED opened at $83.99 on Friday. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 125.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,102,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $58,405,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $43,947,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $37,948,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,136,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,981,000 after purchasing an additional 486,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

