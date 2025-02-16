GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of GMS by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 62,120 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CacheTech Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 8.0% in the third quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.02. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.29 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

