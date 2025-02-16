GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $212.54, but opened at $194.75. GoDaddy shares last traded at $190.69, with a volume of 1,129,279 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $526,601.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,658,272. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.35, for a total value of $207,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 184,632 shares in the company, valued at $38,283,445.20. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,650. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.