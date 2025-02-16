GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Sold Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in GoDaddy stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

GoDaddy Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $182.58 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.06.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total transaction of $96,619.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,758,197.66. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.35, for a total transaction of $207,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,283,445.20. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,482 shares of company stock worth $4,709,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

