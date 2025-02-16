Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $475,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, GG Group Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. GG Group Ventures LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSC opened at $52.09 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (GSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in small-cap companies. The fund tilts towards US companies but may still invest in securities from other countries, including emerging markets.

