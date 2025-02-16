Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Receives $16.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.1 %

GBDC opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.54. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 135.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.