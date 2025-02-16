Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.92. Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 6,474,275 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 127,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 17.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

