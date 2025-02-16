Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Marest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $233.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 190.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.16 and its 200 day moving average is $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

