Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $285.74 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,799.30. This trade represents a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

