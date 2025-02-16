Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 446.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,433,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,238 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 698.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 251,711 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 54.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 682,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239,321 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $9,812,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $9,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HALO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $58.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,799.30. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

