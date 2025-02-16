Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires New Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $637.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $508.35 and a 200 day moving average of $425.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a PE ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $239.66 and a 1-year high of $652.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.