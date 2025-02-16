Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:ROL opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

