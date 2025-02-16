Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Incyte by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Stock Up 0.6 %

INCY opened at $70.42 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average is $69.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $45,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,675.68. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $455,521.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,000.04. This represents a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,356. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

