Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 46.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Mosaic by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.