Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,138,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,629,000 after buying an additional 693,346 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $52,414,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 15,398.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 336,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,530,000 after purchasing an additional 334,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,519,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,949,000 after purchasing an additional 277,108 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 78.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 290,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,768,000 after purchasing an additional 127,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.10.

NYSE GL opened at $121.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $1,016,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,591.35. This trade represents a 40.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,964.06. The trade was a 36.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,678 shares of company stock worth $8,799,822. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

