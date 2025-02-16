Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,995,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 48,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of BWA opened at $30.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $704,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,897.32. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

