Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $506,000 Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,195,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Match Group by 496.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 148,675 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Match Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Match Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In related news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $25,319.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,900.78. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

Match Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

