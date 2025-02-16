Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $114,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Generac by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.57. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

