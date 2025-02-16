Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $647,000 Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 70.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 253,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 104,514 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 122,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 134.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $155.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

