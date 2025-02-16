Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

NASDAQ REG opened at $72.34 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $76.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.54%. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.02%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

