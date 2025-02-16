Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $757,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

HST stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

