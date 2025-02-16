Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $785,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CarMax by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Up 1.5 %

KMX opened at $88.91 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,288. The trade was a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.