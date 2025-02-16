Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,107,000 after buying an additional 549,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,882,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,960,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,518,000 after purchasing an additional 652,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,594,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after buying an additional 109,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

