Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 126 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 192,748 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 336.3% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.78.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE SJM opened at $102.07 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $99.81 and a 52 week high of $127.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 87.45%.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

