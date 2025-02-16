Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 135 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,404,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,644 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,899,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,882,000 after purchasing an additional 155,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 973,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,230,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,851,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW opened at $89.37 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $95.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

