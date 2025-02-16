Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 166 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Solventum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Solventum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Solventum Stock Down 0.4 %

SOLV opened at $74.04 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average of $68.51.

SOLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

