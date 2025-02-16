Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 170 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 61.0% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 65.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE opened at $133.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.40. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.34%.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 7,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,951,676.70. This represents a 6.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

