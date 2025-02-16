Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 943 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in FOX by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 771,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $35,521,075.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Moffett Nathanson lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Price Performance

FOX opened at $52.39 on Friday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

